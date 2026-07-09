SSU increases pressure on Russian oil sector: two key oil depots hit

On the night of July 9, the SSU attacked the "Chervona Zoria" and "Stavropolskaya" oil depots. Fires broke out at both facilities after they were struck by Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

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"On the night of July 9, the SSU carried out successful strikes against two Russian oil infrastructure facilities. The special operation was conducted in accordance with the tasks set by the President of Ukraine to reduce the military and economic potential of the aggressor state," the statement reads.

The first target was the "Chervona Zoria" oil depot in the Tver Region, located 520 km from Ukraine's state border. Ukrainian strike UAVs were recorded striking the facility, after which a fire broke out.

The second target is the "Stavropolskaya" oil depot in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation, which is also located more than 500 km from Ukraine. A massive fire has broken out at the facility, and the area affected is rapidly expanding.

Both oil terminals handle the receipt, storage, and distribution of automotive gasoline and diesel fuel.

"The SSU continues its systematic efforts to disrupt the Russian oil sector—one of the key sources of funding for the war against Ukraine," the agency said.

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