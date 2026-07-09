Official from Chamber of Commerce and Industry and her son were detained for accepting €100,000 bribe from drone manufacturer, - SSU

The SSU and the Office of the Prosecutor General have uncovered a bribery scheme targeting a manufacturer of combat drones. The suspects were detained while receiving the second installment of the illicit payment.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the SSU’s press center.

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"The Main Directorate for Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General have uncovered a criminal scheme at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI). As a result of comprehensive investigative measures, a legal advisor and her son were detained for demanding a 100,000-euro bribe from a manufacturer of Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems.

The scheme was uncovered thanks to the Security Service’s systematic efforts to prevent criminal schemes in the sphere of government procurement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement reads.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects demanded a bribe from a representative of a defense company in exchange for preparing expert opinions to help the company avoid penalties.

Demanded money for confirming force majeure

According to the investigation, in June 2026, a Russian airstrike caused a fire at the warehouse facilities of a contractor fulfilling a defense contract. This threatened to derail the contract for the production and supply of combat drones.

To officially confirm the force majeure circumstances and avoid penalties, the company turned to the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a corresponding opinion.

According to law enforcement officials, a legal advisor at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry deliberately delayed the review of the documents and demanded 100,000 euros from the manufacturer in exchange for issuing a favorable opinion confirming that timely fulfillment of the contract was impossible.

She involved her son in the scheme

The investigation found that the official had involved her son in the illegal scheme. He acted as an intermediary during meetings with company representatives and was to receive improper benefits.

Read more: Large-scale embezzlement of over 1.2 billion hryvnias from budget has been uncovered, - Kravchenko. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers documented all stages of the crime and arrested the man while he was receiving the second installment of the bribe, amounting to 50,000 euros.

Evidence was seized during searches

During searches of the suspects’ workplaces and residences, law enforcement officers seized evidence of their illegal activities.

The official from the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and her accomplice were notified of charges under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 368-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery of an official of a private-law legal entity, regardless of its organizational and legal form).

The court ordered both to be held in pretrial detention.

Law enforcement agencies are currently continuing to identify all individuals who may have been involved in the illegal scheme during the execution of the defense contract.

These comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Read more: $150,000 to close case: NABU exposes SSU officer taking bribe. VIDEO+PHOTOS



