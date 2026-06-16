$150,000 to close case: NABU exposes SSU officer taking bribe. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Anti-corruption authorities have charged an SSU officer with inciting a business representative to offer a bribe to law enforcement officers in order to recover money seized during a search and have the criminal proceedings dropped.

This was reported by the NABU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In May 2025, a search was carried out at one of the enterprises in Zaporizhzhia, during which cash totalling over 6 million hryvnias was seized.



The company’s director decided to find out the reasons for the law enforcement officers’ actions through an acquaintance. This acquaintance approached an SSU officer for information, who, instead of providing explanations, offered to ‘resolve the issue’ for money," the statement reads.

Watch more: State Border Service official and drone manufacturer suspected of demanding $1 million bribe, - SAPO. VIDEO

According to the Bureau, the initial proposal was to return half of the seized amount.

However, later, for $150,000, the official promised to negotiate with law enforcement not only the return of all funds but also the complete closure of the criminal case.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Lawyer who attempted to bribe prosecutors from SAPO with $200,000 was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison





