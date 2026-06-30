Large-scale embezzlement of over 1.2 billion hryvnias from budget has been uncovered, - Kravchenko. PHOTOS

As part of the ‘Budget’ special operation, law enforcement agencies have reported 259 suspects and over 1.2 billion hryvnias in losses to the state across various sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

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"129 criminal proceedings. 259 suspects. Over 1.2 billion hryvnias in confirmed losses to the state in just two weeks.

These are the results of the ‘Budget’ special operation, which the Prosecutor General’s Office is conducting in conjunction with law enforcement agencies across the country.

For me, budget-related crimes are not about ‘inefficient management’ or ‘mistakes’. This is money that was meant to go towards defence, healthcare, reconstruction, education and communities, but instead ended up in someone’s pockets," the statement reads.

According to preliminary findings from the investigation, the greatest losses have been recorded in the following areas:

fuel and energy sector – over 373 million hryvnias

infrastructure development – over 254 million hryvnias

management of state-owned enterprises – nearly 127 million hryvnias

Cases in the healthcare, education and land sectors are also under investigation.

Read more: 54% of Ukrainians see corruption in government as greater threat to country than Russian aggression – KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

The suspects include officials at various levels

The following individuals have been implicated in the cases:

community leaders and their deputies

local councillors

government officials

heads of state-owned and municipal enterprises

business representatives

certain law enforcement officers

The investigation is ongoing

Law enforcement agencies are tracing the flow of funds and assets that may be seized to compensate for the losses. Further developments and new allegations are expected as part of the special operation.

"Every hryvnia stolen from the budget must be dealt with in two ways: returned to the state and a sentence for those responsible," emphasised Kravchenko.

Read more: 35.6% of Ukrainians believe that progress towards EU membership is hindered by corruption in government bodies, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS





