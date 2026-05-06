54% of Ukrainians see corruption in government as greater threat to country than Russian aggression – KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainians consider corruption a greater threat to Ukraine’s development than Russia’s aggression.

This is stated in a sociological survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

In February 2026, sociologists asked what the biggest challenges were for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"In this format, 65% named the war among the top challenges, while 29% named corruption. That is, in the ‘no prompt,’ ‘spontaneous’ format, Ukrainians mostly do indeed talk about the war and problems related to it," KIIS explained.

At the same time, respondents were now asked a direct question about which posed a greater threat: corruption in government or Russia’s military aggression.

See more: 48% of Ukrainians ready for tax hikes to obtain Western funding, KIIS says. INFOGRAPHICS

"When respondents are asked to choose the greater threat between corruption and military aggression, 54% choose corruption. 39% of respondents consider military aggression a greater threat (compared with corruption). Another 7% were unable to decide on an answer.

Compared with May 2024, fewer people were undecided. Instead, there was a slight increase in the share of those choosing both substantive answers," the sociologists noted.

KIIS said that if people’s attention is focused on two categories of problems, war and corruption, then corruption "wins" in this format.

Read: 48% of Ukrainians are prepared to accept tax increases to secure Western funding, says KIIS. INFOGRAPHIC

Methodology

The survey was conducted from 20 to 27 April 2026. A total of 1,005 respondents were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) would not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

See more: Zelenskyy’s approval rating has dropped. 28% want him to remain president after war, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS