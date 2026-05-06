48% of Ukrainians ready for tax hikes to obtain Western funding, KIIS says. INFOGRAPHICS

48% of Ukrainian citizens believe the state should adopt all necessary decisions to obtain Western funding, even if this includes, in particular, tax increases.

This is evidenced by data from a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Sociologists recalled that in recent months, there has been much discussion that Ukraine must approve many unpopular decisions to be able to receive Western funding.

Ukrainians were asked what Ukraine should do and were offered two possible scenarios with the corresponding risks/downsides.

"One scenario is the approval of all reforms and decisions needed to receive money and be able to finance defense, social programs and so on (the positive side), but this also includes tax increases (the negative side). The other scenario is that Ukraine refuses to take unpopular decisions, which ‘saves’ citizens from tax increases (the positive side), but this also means a lack of money to finance defense, social programs, and so on (the negative side)," KIIS explained.

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Survey results

Thus, 48% of respondents chose the option that Ukraine should approve all necessary decisions, even unpopular ones and tax increases, to receive funding.

At the same time, every third respondent (30%), believes that unpopular decisions and tax increases should be rejected, even if this would mean a shortage of money for defense or social programs. A significant share of respondents (22%), were unable to decide on their opinion.

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Methodology

The survey was conducted from 20 to 27 April 2026. A total of 1,005 respondents were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) would not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10% and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

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