57% of Ukrainians oppose withdrawal of AFU from Donetsk Oblast even in exchange for security guarantees – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainians are firmly opposed to the idea of withdrawing troops from the Donetsk region in exchange for security guarantees from the US and Europe.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, reports Censor.NET.

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According to the results, 57% of respondents consider such a condition "absolutely unacceptable". At the same time, 36% are prepared to agree to it, although most of them describe such a decision as difficult. A further 7% were undecided.

The KIIS notes that, overall, public opinion on this issue remains stable.

Furthermore, 60% of Ukrainians believe that Russia is the main obstacle to ending the war. 14% of respondents cited the US as the main factor hindering peace, 7% cited Ukraine, and 5% cited Europe.

At the same time, expectations of a swift end to the war remain low. Only 31% of those surveyed believe that hostilities could end by the end of 2026, whilst 48% predict an end no earlier than 2027.

Read more: 62% of Ukrainians oppose giving up Donbas in exchange for security guarantees – KIIS poll