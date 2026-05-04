Zelenskyy’s approval rating has dropped. 28% want him to remain president after war, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

The level of trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declined compared to March 2026.

This is according to the results of a KIIS poll, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Currently, 58% of citizens trust the president, while 36% do not (trust-distrust balance: +22%).

"Compared to March 2026, the level of trust has declined slightly. Specifically, the share of those who trust V. Zelenskyy has dropped from 62% to 58%, while the share of those who do not trust him has risen from 32% to 36%. Accordingly, the trust-distrust balance was +30% in March compared to +22% now.

In addition, it should be noted that among the 58% who trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 25% "fully" trust him, while the remaining 33% "somewhat" trust him. At the same time, for the balance, it is important to understand that among those who do not trust him, there is a division—18% "do not trust him at all," and 18% "tend not to trust him," sociologists noted.

Read more: 69% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war has fully ended, - KIIS poll

Zelenskyy’s future

Respondents were also asked how they envision Zelenskyy’s future activities after the war.

"28% want to see V. Zelenskyy as President after the war (a slight increase from 25% in early October 2025). Another 16% (the same as before) believe he could simply remain in politics—as a party leader or member of parliament.

At the same time, 30% (a decrease from 36% previously) say that V. Zelenskyy should leave politics (and focus on charitable work, promoting Ukraine’s interests abroad, or simply on his own affairs).

Fifteen percent believe that Zelenskyy should face criminal prosecution—unchanged from the results in early October 2025," added the KIIS.

Read more: 57% of Ukrainians oppose withdrawal of AFU from Donetsk Oblast even in exchange for security guarantees – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from April 20 to 27. A total of 1,005 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Read more: 70% of Ukrainians do not believe that current negotiations will lead to lasting peace – KIIS poll