German Parliament rejects Taurus initiative and increased aid to Ukraine

The German parliament did not support the Greens' initiative to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles, additional Patriot PAC-2 systems, and increased military aid.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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Seventy-nine lawmakers voted in favor of the draft resolution titled "End Russia’s War Against Ukraine—Strengthen Ukraine Immediately in Military and Humanitarian Terms." Five hundred ten lawmakers voted against it, and one abstained.

The "Greens" called for immediate action

In presenting the document, Robin Wagener, chair of the German-Ukrainian Parliamentary Group, stated that Russia is already preparing for a new wave of attacks against Ukraine and that Berlin must act more decisively.

He emphasized that during the latest massive Russian attack, none of the 29 ballistic missiles were shot down due to a shortage of interceptor missiles, so Germany must increase production of PAC-2 missiles and strengthen Ukraine’s air defense system.

Wagner also criticized the government for delaying decisions on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and on combating Russia's "shadow fleet."

The document proposed:

immediately transfer Taurus missiles from the Bundeswehr's stockpiles to Ukraine;

expand support for Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities to target military objectives deep within Russian territory;

increase production of Patriot PAC-2 interceptor missiles in Germany;

strengthen Ukraine's air defense;

increase humanitarian, energy, and financial assistance;

step up measures against Russia's "shadow fleet."

The coalition supported Ukraine, but not the initiative

Representatives of the governing CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups stated that they support Ukraine but opposed the proposed resolution.

CDU/CSU lawmaker Knut Abraham noted that Taurus missiles could be one component of German aid, but the decision to supply them must remain part of the government’s strategy.

Read more: Fedorov on Taurus: We already have missiles with similar range and beyond

His party colleague Tobias Winkler stated that the document contains many well-founded proposals, but gives the false impression that Germany is not doing enough to support Ukraine.

SPD representative Johannes Schrapps emphasized that Berlin will continue to provide Ukraine with military, humanitarian, financial, and political support, and that the necessary funding has already been allocated in the draft federal budget for 2027.

The far right has called for an end to aid to Ukraine

During the debate, members of the far-right party "Alternative for Germany" spoke out against continued support for Kyiv.

AdN representative Markus Fronmaier called for an end to funding for Ukraine, stating that Germany itself needs these funds.

In response, SPD lawmaker Ralf Stegner accused the AfD of justifying Russian aggression and stated that the party "confuses perpetrators and victims," calling it "a disgrace to Germany."