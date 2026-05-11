Fedorov on Taurus: We already have missiles with similar range and beyond

Ukraine is always open to acquiring the Taurus, but it already has missiles with a similar range.

This was stated by Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a briefing with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"When it comes to the Taurus, of course we already have missiles with a similar or greater range. But you can never have too many of these weapons," said the defense minister.

At the same time, Fedorov noted that Ukraine is always open to acquiring more weapons.

Read more: We have corrected July mistake with NABU, so position on Taurus or Tomahawk should be reviewed, - Kachka

"But in reality, we are already achieving a certain degree of independence in this area. We have all seen strikes against Russia from a distance of 1,500 km. And so Ukraine is doing its homework well," the minister added.

What happened before?