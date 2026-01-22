We have corrected July mistake with NABU, so position on Taurus or Tomahawk should be reviewed, - Kachka

Ukraine has corrected its mistake in restricting the independence of anti-corruption bodies, so partners should also correct their mistake in delaying the delivery of military aid, in particular Taurus and Tomahawk missiles.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka during the Ukrainian breakfast in Davos, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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What is known?

"Recently, 124 officials have been convicted of corruption. I submitted a resolution to parliament to dismiss two ministers accused of corruption. Each such resignation cleanses Ukraine. Yes, of course, we are still feeling the echoes of the July events (the adoption by the Rada of the law on the liquidation of the independence of the NABU and SAPO - Ed.)

Indeed, it was a mistake. We have all made many mistakes. For example, regarding the failure to provide Ukraine with Taurus or Tomahawk missiles. But we have corrected our mistake, and the question is, have other mistakes been corrected? After all, there is still a lot of indecision among our partners," he noted.

Read more: Trump said he does not plan to transfer "Tomahawks" to Ukraine

Kachka stated that Ukraine is committed to implementing all the reforms necessary for EU accession, so that it is based on our achievements and merits.

"I have new negotiations coming up soon, and this year we no longer want to whine and complain that something is not working out, but rather focus on implementation," he concluded.

Read more: NABU registered proceedings regarding systemic corruption by Bakanov and Naumov, - media

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

It was subsequently signed by the President.

Read more: Embezzlement of over UAH 141 million on "green" tariff: Energy companies’ activities exposed in Zaporizhzhia region, - NABU. VIDEO

Talks between Ukraine and the U.S. on Tomahawk deliveries

On October 6, Donald Trump said he had "to some extent" made a decision on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but stressed that he wanted to avoid escalation and would determine the final decision only after learning the specific targets and flight routes.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that Washington was discussing the possibility of supplying Tomahawks but noted that the final decision remained with Trump. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States discussed lifting restrictions on arms transfers.

On October 8, Zelenskyy told reporters that during their meeting at the White House on August 18, Trump did not reject Ukraine’s request for Tomahawks. On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if the missiles were delivered, Moscow would respond by strengthening its air defense systems.

On October 13, Trump said the U.S. could send Tomahawks to Ukraine if Putin refused to negotiate a settlement. On October 16, Trump and Putin held a phone call, during which, according to Trump, the Russian leader "didn’t like" the idea of supplying the missiles.

On October 17, during a meeting in Washington, Zelenskyy confirmed that Trump had not said an explicit "no" but also gave no direct "yes." On October 20, Zelenskyy said European leaders were considering appealing to Trump to allow the use of Tomahawks by Ukraine.

On October 31, it was reported that the Pentagon had given the White House the green light to transfer long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine after concluding that doing so would not negatively impact U.S. stockpiles. The final political decision remains in Trump’s hands.

However, in early November, Trump said he was not currently considering transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Read more: Davos Forum: US and Ukraine agree on $800 billion deal at working level, - Kachka