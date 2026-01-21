Embezzlement of over UAH 141 million on "green" tariff: Energy companies’ activities exposed in Zaporizhzhia region, - NABU

NABU and SAPO exposed a scheme to embezzle over UAH 141 million in state funds intended for payments under the "green" tariff, which was implemented by energy-generating companies in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NABU.

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Participants in the scheme

According to the investigation, there are nine suspects in the case, including the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and former member of the supervisory board of "Naftogaz of Ukraine," his brother, the owner of a network of Ukrainian and foreign companies, a trusted person of the former high-ranking official, managers and employees of controlled enterprises, as well as the former commercial director of JSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo."

The suspects' actions are classified under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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Details of the scheme

The investigation established that in 2019-2020, the former deputy of the Donetsk Regional Council, together with his brother, took control of a number of enterprises that produced electricity from alternative sources.

In the Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region, they built solar power plants with a total capacity of about 60 MW and signed contracts with the state-owned enterprise "Guaranteed Buyer" to sell electricity at a"green" tariff.

Read more: NABU registered proceedings regarding systemic corruption by Bakanov and Naumov, - media

After the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation and the occupation of part of the Zaporizhzhia region, these solar power plants lost connection with the United Energy System of Ukraine, suffered damage, and the personnel were evacuated.

Despite this, companies controlled by the suspects continued to declare electricity production and receive payments at the "green" tariff, although in fact no electricity was supplied to Ukraine's power grid.

See more: Laundering of over 11 million hryvnias obtained from appropriation of electricity from state-owned enterprise: criminal group exposed, - National Police. PHOTOS

According to the NABU and SAPO, the companies submitted false information about the volume of generation and technical readiness of the stations, including during periods of complete power outages. The funds received were then transferred through affiliated companies.

The total amount of damage caused to the state is 141.3 million hryvnias.

Read more: MPs appealed to to law enforcement agencies over allegations of systematic corruption under Bakanov and Naumov