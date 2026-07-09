Occupiers strike Sumy with drones: residential buildings damaged, one person injured
On the afternoon of July 9, the roofs of apartment buildings were damaged in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy as a result of strikes. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.
As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Sumy City Military Administration.
"The enemy continues to attack the Sumy community with drones. Some of the Russian strikes caused damage in the residential sector of the Zarichnyi district of Sumy: the roofs of apartment buildings were damaged," the statement said.
As noted, one of them was a Lancet, while the other was a UAV of an unknown type.
- According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.
- Other consequences are being established.
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