Occupiers strike Sumy with drones: residential buildings damaged, one person injured

On the afternoon of July 9, the roofs of apartment buildings were damaged in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy as a result of strikes. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Sumy City Military Administration.

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"The enemy continues to attack the Sumy community with drones. Some of the Russian strikes caused damage in the residential sector of the Zarichnyi district of Sumy: the roofs of apartment buildings were damaged," the statement said.

As noted, one of them was a Lancet, while the other was a UAV of an unknown type.

According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

Other consequences are being established.

Read more: Sumy region under unprecedented Russian fire pressure: Solutions formed to strengthen air defense – Fedorov