Drones attacked Ilsky refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

On the night of 10 July, the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was attacked by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel Exilenova+ and Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to monitoring sources, the strike hit the facility located in the village of Ilskaya in the Seversky District.

Local residents have posted videos on social media which appear to show the moment the strike hit the Ilsky Oil Refinery. There is currently no official confirmation of the consequences of the attack.

What is known about the targeted refinery?

The Ilsk Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s medium-sized oil refineries, located in the Krasnodar Krai, in the village of Ilsk.

Design capacity: approximately 3 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

Main products:

diesel fuel;

petrol;

fuel oil;

liquefied gas;

other low- and medium-grade petroleum products.

It serves the regional market of the Southern Federal District and also participates in export shipments via the Black Sea ports of Novorossiysk and Taman. The refinery is considered crucial to the logistics chains in the Krasnodar Krai.

The Ilsk Refinery is among the enterprises whose products are regularly used in military logistics; it supplies fuel to companies working for the Russian Ministry of Defence and provides fuel and lubricants to supply chains during periods of active troop movements in southern Russia.

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