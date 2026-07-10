Drones attacked port of Taganrog: oil loading terminal hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Taganrog, Russia, drones have struck the seaport area. Significant smoke has been observed in the city following the strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and Exilenova+.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out at the port terminal of "Kurgannefteprodukt" LLC ("Yugtransitservis" OJSC)

According to the MarineTraffic service, at the time of the attack there was at least one tanker in the port – which, according to reports, had been hit the previous day – and one dry cargo ship. However, due to the widespread practice of Russian vessels switching off their transponders, the actual number of ships in the port’s waters and the shipping channel may have been higher.

The port terminal of "Kurgannefteprodukt" LLC: what is known?

The "Kurgannefteprodukt" LLC port terminal is an oil-loading complex in Taganrog, Russia (Rostov Oblast), situated on the coast of the Taganrog Gulf of the Sea of Azov. The facility’s main purpose is the storage, transhipment and loading of petroleum products onto seagoing vessels.

What is known about the terminal:

Location: Taganrog, 1 Komsomolsky Spusk, seaport area;

Year of commissioning: 2006;

Design capacity: approximately 1.2 million tonnes of petroleum products per year;

Storage capacity: approximately 30,000 cubic metres;

Maximum deadweight of vessels: up to 10,000 tonnes, maximum draught – 4.2 m.

The terminal specialises in:

receipt of petroleum products by rail;

storage of fuel in the tank farm;

loading of fuel oil and other petroleum products onto seagoing tankers;

transhipment of cargo via the port of Taganrog.

Initial consequences of the attack







Read more: Drones attacked oil depot in Stavropol Krai: fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS