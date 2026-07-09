Drones attacked oil depot in Stavropol Krai: fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 9 July, a state of alert was declared in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation due to the threat of a drone attack. Subsequently, reports emerged of a strike on an oil depot in the town of Mikhaylovsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

At around 02:07, the governor of the Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Vladimirov, announced that a drone alert had been issued for the region.

A few hours later, OSINT communities released videos allegedly showing the attack on the "Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt" oil depot in Mikhaylovsk.

According to analysts, a fire broke out at the facility following the strike, which only intensified by morning.

Local authorities have not yet released any official information regarding the consequences of the attack or confirmation that the oil depot was hit.

Read more: SSU struck oil pumping station in Bashkortostan – key facility in "Transneft–Ural" system

The "Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt" oil depot: what is known?

"Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt" is a subsidiary of the Russian oil company "Lukoil", specialising in the storage, transportation and sale of petroleum products in the southern regions of the Russian Federation. The company is one of the largest operators of fuel infrastructure in the North Caucasus and southern Russia.

Its main activities are the receipt, storage and dispatch of petrol, diesel fuel and other petroleum products.

It supplies fuel to a network of petrol stations and wholesale customers in the southern regions of Russia.

It manages dozens of oil depots and hundreds of petrol stations, particularly in the Stavropol and Krasnodar regions.

One of the company’s major oil depots is located in the town of Mikhaylovsk in the Stavropol Krai, which performs the following functions:

storage of reserve fuel stocks;

distribution of petrol and diesel fuel across the region;

providing logistics support for the "Lukoil" network of petrol stations in the North Caucasus.

Read more: Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out following strike. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Fire at the oil depot









