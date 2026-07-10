Day in Zaporizhzhia: Russia launched over thousand strikes, one person was killed and 12 were wounded
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 1,038 times. One person was killed, and 12 others were wounded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
Airstrikes and UAV attacks
Russian forces carried out 21 airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Mykhailo-Lukasheve, Veselianka, Serhiivka, Yasna Poliana, Blahodatne, Yurkivka, Zorivka, Orikhiv, Svoboda, Chervona Krynytsia, Liubytske, Shevchenkivske, Danylivka, Soniachne, and Dolynka.
714 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Mykhailo-Lukasheve, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Rybne, Novoselivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Preobrazhenka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, and Rizdvianka.
Shelling from MLRS and artillery
One MLRS attack on Mala Tokmachka was recorded.
302 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Charivne, Sviatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Pryluky, and Rybne.
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