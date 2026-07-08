Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and surrounding area: woman and child have been injured. PHOTO
Russian forces have attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region with drones, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on Bilenke
It is reported that a drone strike in Bilenke damaged a house and injured a 75-year-old woman.
Attacks on Zaporizhzhia
In addition, an enemy drone in Zaporizhzhia caused a fire in the courtyard of a high-rise block. A 12-year-old boy was injured.
It is reported that the injured are receiving all necessary medical care.
Later, the Russians attacked the regional centre once again.
The roof of a building is on fire as a result of the enemy strike. No information on casualties has been received so far.
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