Searches at "Ukrainian Armor" are disrupting operations and hindering weapons production, - Pashynskyi

Searches at the company "Ukrainian Armor" are hampering the capabilities of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex.

This was reported by Serhii Pashynskyi, chairman of the National Association of the Defense Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI), according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Exactly one month ago, European—and especially Ukrainian—media outlets specializing in the defense industry paid particular attention to the news of the signing of a strategic manufacturing agreement between MBDA—Europe’s largest manufacturer of missiles, including the Taurus—and Ukraine’s largest defense company, "Ukrainian Armor."

This agreement provides for six areas of high-precision weapons production in Ukraine worth several billion euros, for which the German government has already approved funding.

"Yesterday’s actions by SSU officers undoubtedly do not improve the Ukrainian defense industry’s ability to produce effective weapons," he emphasized.

Read more: How SSU’s investigative actions unfolded at deputy director’s home. VIDEO

At the same time, Pashynskyi stated that he was disappointed by the position of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"With its senseless statements about 1984-model grenade launchers, it is merely legitimizing the thuggish behavior of SSU employees. Ladies and gentlemen, perhaps you are not aware, but Russia has not yet surrendered. We will decide later who will be the commandant of Moscow.

But for now, don’t obstruct our efforts to repel the aggressor," concluded the NAUDI chairman.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that Security Service officers brutally beat the first deputy director of "Ukrainian Armor" LLC in his own home, resulting in numerous injuries, a concussion, and hospitalization.