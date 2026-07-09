SSU officers beat Ukrainian Armor first deputy director in his own home – company statement

Security Service officers brutally beat the first deputy director of Ukrainian Armor LLC.

This was reported by the company, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"During an illegal search, SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) officers brutally beat the first deputy director of Ukrainian Armor LLC in his own home, causing numerous injuries, a concussion, and hospitalization.

All this took place as part of an absolutely fabricated case aimed solely at putting pressure on the largest private Ukrainian defense industry company and undermining Ukraine's defense capability," the company said.

See more: Ukrainian Armor develops new FPV drones with its own warheads. PHOTO

Essence of the case

"In February 2026, the state enterprise Defense Procurement Agency, based on the urgent needs of Ukraine's General Staff, announced a procurement procedure for rocket-propelled anti-tank grenades (single-use grenade launchers) of the RPG-18, RPG-22 or RPG-26 type, or their analogues.

About 20 different suppliers submitted proposals under the procedure, including Ukrainian Armor LLC.

Ukrainian Armor LLC's proposal included various analogues of single-use grenade launchers for the customer's choice, in particular Bulspike-AT (an anti-tank weapon), Bulspike-TB (a thermobaric weapon), RPG-75M and RTG68mm. Each of them is effectively an analogue of the RPG-18, RPG-22 or RPG-26, and all these types of grenade launchers had previously been successfully supplied by Ukrainian Armor LLC to the Security and Defense Forces in their thousands without any complaints.

In order to ensure the principle of saving budget funds, the State Enterprise Defense Procurement Agency twice requested potential suppliers to reduce prices, and Ukrainian Armor LLC, after the relevant negotiations with the manufacturing plants of these grenade launchers, reduced its price offer for each type of grenade launcher on both occasions.

Following the review of the price offers submitted by the participants in the procurement procedure, Ukrainian Armor's proposals were recognized as the cheapest, and the State Enterprise Defense Procurement Agency independently selected the cheapest of the proposed grenade launchers, the RPG-75M made by the Czech company Zeveta Ammunition, a manufacturer from a NATO country that supplies this product in tens of thousands of units around the world and to Ukraine.

As part of the contract for the supply of grenade launchers, in May 2026 Ukrainian Armor handed the products over to the consignee designated by the Defense Procurement Agency, and in June 2026 it fully fulfilled its contractual obligations and delivered the products in full to the designated warehouse," Ukrainian Armor explained.

At the same time, the company noted that these grenade launchers have still not been finally accepted by the Defense Procurement Agency, but that no complaints have been received from the customer.

"At the same time, SSU officers are effectively falsifying information about the grenade launchers and organizing 'pocket' expert examinations to prove the alleged 'defectiveness' of the grenade launchers.

Investigators are completely ignoring the fact that these grenade launchers were supplied directly by the manufacturing plant, which investigators are not involving at all in resolving the issue of assessing the quality or condition of the delivered grenade launchers.

Instead, SSU officers decided to use Yanukovych-era gangster methods of pressure against Ukraine's largest defense company and, while conducting searches in a fabricated case, inflicted bodily injuries on the company's first deputy director.

These actions by SSU officers not only discredit the Service itself but also cause enormous damage to our state's defense capability," the company concluded.

Read more: NAUDI Chairman: "Germany stands to gain significantly from joint programmes with Ukrainian defence sector"

Serhii Pashynskyi, head of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI), also commented on the situation.

"An unprecedented event took place today, when physical violence was used against the first deputy director of Ukraine's largest defense company, Ukrainian Armor, under the cover of a fake criminal case over the alleged supply of defective products to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

According to Pashynskyi, the reason was allegedly defective ammunition for grenade launchers from a Czech manufacturer, tens of thousands of which have already been supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and over which there have been no complaints.

Read more: Agreement between ’Ukrainian Armor’ and MBDA sets unique precedent, - NAUDI

"Moreover, the state customer, the Defense Procurement Agency, did not file a formal complaint, as required by current legislation. I want to note that this contract accounts for only 0.2% of all products supplied by Ukrainian Armor to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And the use of physical violence cannot be explained by anything other than a conscious or unconscious attempt to block the supply of ammunition worth tens of billions of hryvnias," he added.

Pashynskyi called on Prosecutor General Kravchenko, acting SSU chief Khmara and First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad to bring to justice those who violated the law and to objectively determine on what grounds this fake criminal case was opened.

See more: NAUDI showcases latest developments and outlines future of Ukraine’s defense industry at Gunsmith Day event. PHOTOS