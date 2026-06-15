NAUDI Chairman: "Germany stands to gain significantly from joint programmes with Ukrainian defence sector"

Europe is stepping up the development of its own long-range systems. Ukrainian manufacturers are already getting involved in these programmes: ‘Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles’ has become a partner of MBDA, Europe’s largest missile manufacturer.

This is evidenced by discussions at the ILA Berlin 2026 aerospace exhibition and comments from market participants to the German publication Table.Media, reports Censor.NET.

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Serhii Pashynskyi, head of the National Association of the Defence Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI), told the publication that Germany stands to gain significantly from joint programmes with the Ukrainian defence industry.

"Deep Strike systems have already been partially developed and are undergoing testing. Cooperation between MBDA and ‘Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles’ will lead to the creation of such weapon systems that will be in high demand on the global market," Pashynskyi noted.

NAUDI Chairman Serhii Pashynskyi and NAUDI management, CEO of "Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles" Vladyslav Belbas and MBDA management during the signing of a strategic agreement in Berlin

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As a reminder, during ILA Berlin 2026, MBDA and Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles signed a strategic partnership agreement on the development of long-range strike systems and counter-drone capabilities.

The topic of long-range strike became one of the central themes at ILA Berlin 2026. The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus G. Grynkewich, announced a special "war game" involving the Chief of the Bundeswehr General Staff, General Carsten Bröer. Its aim is to determine what Deep Strike capabilities NATO requires and how they will impact the Alliance’s defence plans.

Read more: Strengthening defence partnership: NAUDI holds meetings with Czech defence industry companies. PHOTOS

According to Table.Briefings, European countries are seeking to create a multi-tiered arsenal of long-range strike capabilities – ranging from high-speed systems capable of penetrating air defences to cheaper weapons for mass deployment.

One such project is the European Long Range Strike Approach (ELSA), under which European companies are to develop a new generation of long-range weapons. While the Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile has a range of over 500 km, the promising new-generation systems are expected to provide a significantly greater strike range.

See more: NAUDI demonstrates Ukrainian UGVs and combat UAVs to Polish delegation at UMEX 2026. PHOTOS