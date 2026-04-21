NAUDI showcases latest developments and outlines future of Ukraine’s defense industry at Gunsmith Day event. PHOTOS

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The National Association of Ukraine’s Defense Industries (NAUDI) held a demonstration exhibition of modern weapons and military equipment. Around 50 member companies of the Association took part in the event, including Ukrainian Armor, Altair Technologies and Airlogix.

This was reported by the company and the NAUDI press service, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

NAUDI, which brings together more than 160 leading private arms manufacturers, held a demonstration exhibition of modern weapons and military equipment produced by the Association’s member companies.

Ukrainian Armor showcased the latest solutions and products already being effectively used on the front line. Among the weapons on display were the Protector unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), UB60D FPV drones, models of artillery shells and armored vehicles, as well as new developments: a drone based on an 82 mm mortar round and a UAV with an explosively formed penetrator.

Ukrainian arms manufacturers, representatives of government bodies, as well as diplomatic missions from NATO member states, Japan, Australia, Korea, and the Gulf states also took part in the event.

The event served as a platform to demonstrate the potential of private defense companies with a view to expanding international cooperation.





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More about the event

Around 50 NAUDI member companies took part in the event, including Ukrainian Armor, Radionix, Vyriy, Ukrspecsystems, Athlon Avia Research and Production Company, Airlogix, System Electronic Export, Reform, UKRTAC, Temp 3000, Kvertus, Innatex, L7 Simulators, UA Defence, Jet Drones, Ukrainian School of Modern Technologies, TAF Industries, OKO Camera, Phantom, Def Solutions, Altair Technologies, DEVIRO Production and Innovation Company, UUT, Veem-Metal, General Chereshnia FPV, Latek, Mix-Stil (Parasol), and others.

Among the guests were heads of central government bodies, members of the Ukrainian parliament, representatives of partner-country embassies, foreign arms manufacturers, and defense associations.

The event was opened by NAUDI Chairman Serhii Pashynskyi, who emphasized the rapidly growing role of the private sector in Ukraine’s defense industry:

"Today, our Association already includes 160 companies, and we are the largest association in Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. Last year, our Association’s sales volume amounted to €4 billion, and I am confident that this year we will only continue to build up our capabilities."

Read more: NAUDI has called for lifting of restrictions on controlled arms exports: the defence industry remains underutilised





Unmanned technologies

Pashynskyi also stressed the key role of innovation, particularly in unmanned technologies:

"Today, the companies in our Association produce everything from 7-inch FPV drones to unmanned ground vehicle systems. This is the result of the work of young engineers and entrepreneurs who have effectively created a new high-tech industry from scratch," Pashynskyi said.

The NAUDI chairman outlined the strategic vector for the development of Ukraine’s defense industry, emphasizing the need for international cooperation.

Read more: Ukrainian Armor’s UB60D UAV and "Protector" UGV can be ordered via DOT-Chain and on Brave1 Market