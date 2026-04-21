Defence forces shot down Russian V2U UAV equipped with artificial intelligence using STING interceptors. VIDEO
Drone Industry
One of the units of the Defence Forces shot down a Russian V2U UAV equipped with artificial intelligence using STING "Wild Hornets" interceptor drones.
According to Censor.NET, this drone is a difficult target due to its use of AI and increased resistance to electronic warfare measures.
Details about the V2U drone
It is noted that the V2U has variants for reconnaissance and fire correction, and is also capable of autonomously recognising targets and performing auto-guidance.
The drone’s speed is 60–100 km/h, its flight altitude is up to 3,000 metres, and its flight duration is up to two hours.
Footage of the strike was published on the Telegram channel "Wild Hornets"
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