Drones attacked railway line near military units in Rostov region. VIDEO

On the night of 21 April, a series of explosions rocked the Novocherkassk area of the Rostov Region, following a drone attack on railway infrastructure and near military units.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel Astra and confirmed by regional authorities.

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Which targets were hit

According to available data, one of the explosions was recorded near the railway tracks in the village of Persianovsky. Military unit No. 22179 is located approximately one and a half kilometres from this spot, and another – repair and maintenance unit No. 3658 – was previously situated less than a kilometre from the epicentre of the incident.

Local residents reported loud explosions throughout the night. Train passengers also posted on local social media groups about delays at Likhaya station following the attack.

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What the Russian authorities are saying

Yuri Slyusar, Governor of the Rostov Region, confirmed that the strike disrupted the railway’s overhead contact line, causing train services to be temporarily suspended. According to him, three trains were held up on the approach to Novocherkassk station and a further four were delayed en route to Kamenolomni station. Services resumed once power was restored.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that during the night, air defence forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 97 drones over various regions of Russia, including the Rostov Region and the Black Sea.

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