Enemy drone manufacturing enterprise "Atlant Aero" in Taganrog and ammunition depots in occupied territory were hit, - General Staff

On the night of April 19, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes against a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on Russian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Taganrog

As reported, a facility belonging to the enemy’s defense industry—"Atlant Aero" (Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation)—was struck. This resulted in a fire breaking out on the premises.

"Atlant Aero" carries out the full cycle of design, manufacturing, and testing of "Molniya"-class strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for the "Orion" UAV. The latter weighs about one ton and is capable of carrying up to 250 kg of payload, which may include aerial photography systems, radio-technical reconnaissance modules, optoelectronic systems, guided KAB-20 aerial bombs, Kh-50 and X-UAV missiles, etc.," the General Staff emphasized.

It is also noted that striking this facility will reduce the enemy’s capacity to produce UAVs and weaken the Russian aggressor’s ability to carry out strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine.

Other lesions

In addition, an enemy ammunition depot near the village of Trudove (TOT, Zaporizhzhia region) was struck.

Enemy logistics depots were also struck in the areas around the towns of Mangush, Topoline, and Mariupol in the Donetsk region, as well as in Smila in the Zaporizhzhia region, and fuel tankers were hit near the town of Novopoltavka, also in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are being determined.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the results of the strike on the oil refinery near the Russian city of Tuapse have been clarified: the AVT-12 primary oil refining unit and the RVS-10000 storage tanks were damaged and caught fire. At the petroleum products terminal, equipment at the oil loading berths, buildings, and RVS-10000 tanks were damaged.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers and put an end to Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: 135 combat engagements took place on front line, with Pokrovsk sector remaining most active, – General Staff

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