Operators from the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the LUFTWAFFE struck and destroyed two locomotives used for the Russian Federation’s military logistics.

According to Censor.NET, the vehicles were used to transport cargo, including looted goods, to Russian territory.

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It is noted that the destruction of the locomotives dealt a significant blow to the enemy’s logistical capabilities.

A video has been published on social media.

Read more: Ukraine’s Defense Forces strike enemy ammunition and fuel depots and logistics hubs – General Staff