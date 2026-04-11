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News Video Drone operators Strikes on Russian logistics
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Two locomotives providing military transport for Russian army have been destroyed: combat operations by 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment. VIDEO

Operators from the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the LUFTWAFFE struck and destroyed two locomotives used for the Russian Federation’s military logistics.

According to Censor.NET, the vehicles were used to transport cargo, including looted goods, to Russian territory.

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It is noted that the destruction of the locomotives dealt a significant blow to the enemy’s logistical capabilities.

A video has been published on social media.

Read more: Ukraine’s Defense Forces strike enemy ammunition and fuel depots and logistics hubs – General Staff

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Russian Army (12191) elimination (7621) locomotives (6) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3720) logistics (99) drones (4946) Unmanned Systems Forces (422)
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