Russian Armed Forces have stepped up their activities near Orikhiv and are preparing sabotage groups, - Defense Forces

Russian troops have resumed activity in the Orikhiv sector and may take advantage of the deteriorating weather to move sabotage groups closer to Orikhiv.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, announced this during a television broadcast.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"It is worth paying attention to the Orikhiv sector, where the enemy has resumed its activity over the past few days. This is mainly near Orikhiv itself, where, according to our intelligence, the enemy has been tasked with taking advantage of the deteriorating weather conditions—which meteorologists are currently reporting—to attempt to infiltrate sabotage groups toward Orikhiv itself, closer to the city," the spokesperson noted.

The enemy continues its air attacks on the south, using guided aerial bombs daily to strike Orikhiv and other settlements.

"Over the past day, nearly a dozen guided aerial bombs were recorded hitting Orikhiv, and overall in the south, the enemy is carrying out up to 25 strikes with guided aerial bombs daily and using about a hundred of these weapons every day," he said.

Read more: Enemy is shifting to defensive position in Oleksandrivka sector and building fortifications, - Voloshyn