Germany is launching mass production of Gereon ground drones for Ukraine, - DEUTZ

Drone Industry

The German companies DEUTZ and ARX Robotics are launching industrial-scale production of the Gereon unmanned ground systems for Ukraine in Ulm. The first systems are scheduled to be delivered as early as the end of summer.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in a press release from DEUTZ.

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According to the company, mass production will begin within the next few weeks. The first ground drones manufactured at the plant in Ulm are expected to arrive in Ukraine as early as the end of summer.

To deliver the Gereon to Ukraine, we are ramping up production at our Ulm plant. In this way, the strategic partnership with ARX Robotics is creating a substantial contribution to strengthening European defense policy through support for Ukraine," said Marco Herre, CEO of DEUTZ's defense division.

ARX Robotics is a Munich-based defense technology company that develops unmanned, software-controlled ground-based defense systems. A strategic partnership between ARX Robotics and DEUTZ was established in October 2025.

In addition to scaling up production, the companies are collaborating on the integration of DEUTZ powertrains into ARX Robotics’ robotic platforms. This includes battery-powered electric drives and, in the future, compact internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrains.

The partners also plan to develop an interface that will integrate the AI-based Mithra OS software platform with DEUTZ powertrains.

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