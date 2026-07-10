Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa region: stevedore-mechanic killed

On the evening of 10 July, Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region with cruise missiles. One person was killed.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the consequences?

"The enemy once again attacked the Odesa region with cruise missiles. Port infrastructure came under attack. Fires broke out at the site and were contained by rescuers. Unfortunately, one person was killed," the statement said.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack are ongoing at the site.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba clarified that a dockworker who operated cargo-handling equipment was killed in the enemy attack.

"The attack damaged production facilities and equipment on the premises of port operators. In particular, office and utility premises, as well as specialised equipment, were damaged. The strike also caused a fire at one of the terminals," the government official said.

See more: Russians strike Odesa region with cruise missile: 3-year-old boy injured. PHOTOS