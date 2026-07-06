Russians strike Odesa region with cruise missile: 3-year-old boy injured. PHOTOS
The Russians launched a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region on the afternoon of July 6; a three-year-old child was injured.
This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
- In the Odesa district, three private residential houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling involving a cruise missile.
- Unfortunately, a child was injured: a boy aged 3 years and 11 months. He was hospitalized in a children's hospital. Doctors assess the boy's condition as moderate.
- Emergency response operations are ongoing at the scene, with all relevant services involved. The injured child is being provided with all necessary medical assistance.
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