Russians strike Odesa region with cruise missile: 3-year-old boy injured. PHOTOS

The Russians launched a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region on the afternoon of July 6; a three-year-old child was injured.

This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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In the Odesa district, three private residential houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling involving a cruise missile.

Unfortunately, a child was injured: a boy aged 3 years and 11 months. He was hospitalized in a children's hospital. Doctors assess the boy's condition as moderate.

Emergency response operations are ongoing at the scene, with all relevant services involved. The injured child is being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

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