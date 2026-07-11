6 people injured in Russian strikes on Sumy region

Six people were injured in the Sumy region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling.

The Sumy RMA reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reported.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out nearly 60 attacks on 26 settlements in the region. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

A 64-year-old man was injured in the Sumy district after being struck by an enemy drone.

In the Konotop community, a 71-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were injured when a Russian drone struck, and a 60-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the Trostyanets community, two men, aged 32 and 35, were injured when a drone struck.

In the region, shelling has damaged civilian infrastructure, homes, cars, outbuildings, and non-residential buildings.

Read on "Censor.NET": 3 people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in the Kherson region