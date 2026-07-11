"Kalmiuske" combined-arms training ground and area where Russian troops are concentrated in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions have been hit, - General Staff

On 10 July and during the night of 11 July, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s offensive capabilities, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key enemy military targets.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on the firing range

It is reported that the "Kalmiuske" general military training ground in the Dokuchaevsk area of the Donetsk region has been hit.

The extent of the damage caused and the results of the attack are being clarified.

Other lesions

In addition, enemy UAV command posts in the areas of Krysanovo in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation and Pershotravneve in the Zaporizhzhia Region have been struck.

Areas where enemy forces are concentrated in Horlivka, in the Donetsk region, and in Karyzha, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, have also been targeted.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,417,770 personnel (+1,490 in the last 24 hours), 12,116 tanks, 45,754 artillery systems, 24,922 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Results of previous matches:

27 June 2026 – the estimated direct losses resulting from the attack on JSC ‘FNVC "Titan-Barikady"’ in Volgograd, Volgograd Oblast, amount to approximately 105 million US dollars.

4 July 2026 – as a result of an attack on the St Petersburg Oil Terminal in St Petersburg, 2 RVS-3000 tanks, 4 RVS-10000 tanks, 1 RVS-15000 tank, one RVS-20,000 tank, a process pipeline trestle and other process equipment were damaged.

6 July 2026 – following an attack on the ‘Slavneft-YANOS’ oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl Oblast, a direct hit on the AVT-6 unit was recorded, along with damage to the pipelines of the AVT-1 and AVT-3 units.

8 July 2026 – following an attack on the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh Region, 28 tanks containing aviation fuel, with a total volume of 1,600 m³, caught fire.

8 July 2026 – following an attack on the ‘TAIF-NK’ oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk (Republic of Tatarstan), a direct hit was recorded, causing a fire in the slow coking unit, as well as damage to cable trays, pipelines and technical buildings.

10 July 2026 – following an attack on the Ilsk Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai, fires broke out at the AT-5 and AT-6 units, pipelines were damaged, and fires were also reported near the AT-2 and AT-3 units.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation’s armed aggression," the General Staff emphasises.