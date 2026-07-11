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News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,417,770 personnel (+1,490 in the last 24 hours), 12,116 tanks, 45,754 artillery systems, 24,922 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,416,280 Russian occupiers.

This was reportedby the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 11 July 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,417,770 (+1,490) (killed and wounded)
  • Tanks – 12,116 (+8) units
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,922 (+10)
  • artillery systems – 45,754 (+74) units
  • Multiple launch rocket systems – 1,924 (+1) units
  • air defence systems – 1,485 (+4)
  • aircraft – 437 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,868 (+3) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 401,925 (+1,294) units
  • Cruise missiles – 4,887 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Vehicles and tankers – 118,610 (+361) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,402 (+0) units

Watch more: Drone attacks Russian lorry packed with occupiers. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: UDA’s Arei Regiment fighters ambush and eliminate occupier during delivery of provisions: "Give him finishing shot. Amen!". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12159) Armed Forces HQ (5352) liquidation (3108)
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