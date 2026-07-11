Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,417,770 personnel (+1,490 in the last 24 hours), 12,116 tanks, 45,754 artillery systems, 24,922 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,416,280 Russian occupiers.
This was reportedby the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 11 July 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,417,770 (+1,490) (killed and wounded)
- Tanks – 12,116 (+8) units
- armoured fighting vehicles – 24,922 (+10)
- artillery systems – 45,754 (+74) units
- Multiple launch rocket systems – 1,924 (+1) units
- air defence systems – 1,485 (+4)
- aircraft – 437 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,868 (+3) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 401,925 (+1,294) units
- Cruise missiles – 4,887 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Vehicles and tankers – 118,610 (+361) units
- specialised equipment – 4,402 (+0) units
"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.
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