Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,417,770 personnel (+1,490 in the last 24 hours), 12,116 tanks, 45,754 artillery systems, 24,922 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,416,280 Russian occupiers.

This was reportedby the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 11 July 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,417,770 (+1,490) (killed and wounded)

Tanks – 12,116 (+8) units

armoured fighting vehicles – 24,922 (+10)

artillery systems – 45,754 (+74) units

Multiple launch rocket systems – 1,924 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,485 (+4)

aircraft – 437 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,868 (+3) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 401,925 (+1,294) units

Cruise missiles – 4,887 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Vehicles and tankers – 118,610 (+361) units

specialised equipment – 4,402 (+0) units

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"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.

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