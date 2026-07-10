UDA’s Arei Regiment fighters ambush and eliminate occupier during delivery of provisions: "Give him finishing shot. Amen!". VIDEO

Fresh footage of a successful hunt for Russian invaders has been published on social media. The combat operation was recorded by objective-control cameras of the 253rd Separate Assault Regiment "Arei" of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army (UDA).

According to Censor.NET, the unit’s aerial reconnaissance operators spotted the moment when a Russian drone dropped a package of provisions to its infantry and lay in wait for the enemy.

The Ukrainian defenders waited until the invader emerged from his shelter to collect the "package," after which they promptly directed a strike FPV drone at him. The terrified occupier, who tried to flee, was caught and eliminated.

"Since the Ukrainian FPV drone turned out to be anything but a friendly postman, the terrified occupier had to be chased down. The finale of this hot express delivery from Arei was predictable and spectacular: ‘Give him a finishing shot. Amen!’" the soldiers commented.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Russian whines about drone strikes on Russian logistics near Melitopol: "About 40 kilometers before reaching it, they’re f#cking hitting everything. VIDEO