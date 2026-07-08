Russian whines about drone strikes on Russian logistics near Melitopol: "About 40 kilometers before reaching it, they’re f#cking hitting everything. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian on the road to temporarily occupied Melitopol complaining about systematic Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian military logistics.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the occupier displaying a burning Russian military KamAZ truck that was struck by Ukrainian drones.
According to the occupier, strikes are being carried out not only near the front line, but also 40 kilometers from Melitopol, causing the occupiers’ military logistics to suffer constant losses.
"They f#cked it up again! About 40 kilometers before reaching Melitopol, they’re f#cking hitting everything! They f#cked up a military KamAZ," the occupier whines.
Warning! Profanity!
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