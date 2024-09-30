UAV attack group of "Arei" battalion of UVA destroys occupiers in Kursk region. VIDEO

A group of Drongo attack UAVs belonging to the "Arei" battalion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army is destroying Russian occupiers in Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The defenders showed how drones destroy the enemy in the Kursk region, in the unit's area of responsibility.

The warriors also thanked the Censor.NET and Yurii Butusov communities for their financial support in purchasing drones for the group's work.

