Food prices have risen sharply on global markets following a large-scale attack by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Russian ‘shadow fleet’ in the Sea of Azov.

According to Bloomberg, wheat futures jumped by more than 4 per cent in an instant as military operations completely blocked the aggressor’s key logistics hub, reports Censor.NET.

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The fuel crisis is exacerbating the situation for the Russian Federation: due to systematic strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on oil refineries, the Russian government had previously imposed a total ban on diesel fuel exports.

The combination of a transport and energy crisis has effectively cut off part of the Russian Federation from external markets.

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