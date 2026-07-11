Eight people have been injured as result of Russian attacks inKherson region

Throughout the day on Saturday, 11 July, eight people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

The enemy carried out shelling of the Kherson region using artillery and drones.

As of 17:30, it has been reported that eight people have been injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Six residents of Kherson and one woman living in the village of Kucherske were injured as a result of attacks by enemy UAVs. Among those injured were two staff members of a healthcare facility.

In Kherson, an employee of a local municipal utility company was also injured – a man stepped on a petal mine.

See more: Five people injured: State Emergency Service shows the aftermath of Russian strike on petrol station in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Damage

In addition, damage was caused to private homes and blocks of flats, a hall of residence, agricultural machinery and company premises, healthcare facilities, a trolleybus and private vehicles.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into allegations that Russian troops committed war crimes (Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).