Enemy has advanced near Zatyshko in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The enemy has advanced near Zatyshko (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Over June, Russian troops occupied 84 sq. km of Ukrainian territory – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS