Enemy has advanced near Zatyshko in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The enemy has advanced near Zatyshko (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
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