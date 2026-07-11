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News Update of DeepState map Russian advance
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Enemy has advanced near Zatyshko in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy advances

"The enemy has advanced near Zatyshko (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

map

Read more: Over June, Russian troops occupied 84 sq. km of Ukrainian territory – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

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Donetsk region (5962) Pokrovskyy district (1356) Zatyshok (10) DeepState (516)
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