There have been 69 clashes on front line since start of day, with fiercest fighting taking place in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on 12 July 2026, Russian forces have attacked the Defence Forces’ positions on the front line 69 times.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Seredyna-Buda, Khliborob, Tovstodubove, Neskuchne, Ulanove, Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Hirky and Sopych were hit; in the Chernihiv region, Liady was affected. Volfyne, Vilna Sloboda and Ulanove were targeted by air strikes.

The situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the occupiers launched three assaults on our defenders’ positions and carried out 36 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

It is reported that, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders have attempted five times to breach the defences in the vicinity of Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Lyman, Hrafske and Mala Vovcha. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out one offensive operation in the direction of Kupiansk.

Read more: 74 clashes have been recorded on front line, with enemy launching most intense attacks in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance towards the towns of Novyi Mir, Lyman, Dibrova and Stavky. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas around the settlements of Zakytne, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka. Five engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out one attack in the vicinity of the village of Nikiforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled 13 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Illinivka, and towards Dovha Balka, Vilne and Kucherove Yar; one attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 15 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske, and towards the settlement of Nove Shakhove. One engagement is still ongoing.

The situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy made one attempt to advance towards Vorone.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled seven enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostyantynivka, Staroukrainka and Charivne.

No enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk sectors.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.