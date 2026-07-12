Germany to fund 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, - Reuters
Drone Industry
Germany will fund the purchase of 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine.
This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.
We’re talking about the Shrike drones
The contract covers the supply of Shrike FPV drones, manufactured by the major Ukrainian manufacturer SkyFall and equipped with software from the American defence technology company Auterion. These drones are designed for the autonomous tracking and engagement of moving targets during the final phase of flight.
Lorenz Mayer, CEO of Auterion, confirmed the scale of the contract, adding that it is worth around 90 million euros and is being funded by one of the European countries.
Delivery times
Mayer said that some of the drones had already been handed over to Ukraine, and the rest were due to be sent by the end of the year.
SkyFall confirmed Germany’s involvement, but stated that it could not comment on the details of the procurement.
Reuters notes that this order is one of the largest purchases of drones for Ukraine by a Western government.
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