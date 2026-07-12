Eight people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

Throughout the day on Sunday, 12 July, Russian forces attacked settlements in the Kherson region using artillery and various types of drones. Eight people were injured, seven of them in Kherson.

This has been reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties

As of 17:30, it has been reported that eight people have been affected by the consequences of the Russian aggression.

Seven civilians were injured in Kherson and one person in the village of Charivne as a result of Russian drone attacks.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: over thousand strikes, 12 people injured. PHOTOS

Damage has been recorded

Private homes, blocks of flats, a healthcare facility and vehicles were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into allegations that Russian troops committed war crimes (Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).