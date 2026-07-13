Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,420,690 personnel (+1,600 in last 24 hours), 12,125 tanks, 45,865 artillery systems, and 24,931 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,420,690 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 13, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,420,690 (+1,600) (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,125 (+5) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,931 (+3) units
- artillery systems – 45,865 (+58) units
- MLRS – 1,929 (+1) units
- air defense systems – 1,489 (+4) units
- aircraft – 437 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,894 (+11) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 405,693 (+1,734) units
- cruise missiles – 4,896 (+7) units
- ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tanker trucks – 119,532 (+494) units
- specialized equipment – 4,412 (+5) units
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