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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,420,690 personnel (+1,600 in last 24 hours), 12,125 tanks, 45,865 artillery systems, and 24,931 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,420,690 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 13, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,420,690 (+1,600) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,125 (+5) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,931 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 45,865 (+58) units
  • MLRS – 1,929 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,489 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 437 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,894 (+11) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 405,693 (+1,734) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,896 (+7) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 119,532 (+494) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,412 (+5) units

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter crews of Air Force struck occupiers’ logistics route with two GBU aerial bombs. VIDEO

Втрати ворога на ранок 13 липня

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Russian Army (12166) Armed Forces HQ (5360) liquidation (3111) elimination (7596)
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