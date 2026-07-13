Moscow and Moscow Region came under massive drone attack: Russian air defence forces shot them down right over heads of residents. VIDEO

On the night of 13 July, Moscow and the Moscow Region were attacked by drones. Explosions were heard across the region, and Russian air defences were active over a number of towns and villages.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

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Drones were shot down over Odintsovo, Naro-Fominsk, Ruza, Ramenskoye, Podolsk, Stupino, Domodedovo, Kolomna and Solnechnogorsk.

In Solnechnogorsk, following air defence operations, debris from a drone fell onto residential buildings, causing a fire. Videos and photos of the damaged high-rise blocks have also appeared online.

Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of the Moscow Region, stated that three people were killed and a further five were injured as a result of the attack. According to him, air defence forces and electronic warfare systems reportedly shot down 81 drones.

Due to the attack in the Moscow Region, operations at "Domodedovo" and "Zhukovsky" airports were temporarily suspended.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that since the evening of 12 July, the Moscow region had been attacked by over 350 UAVs. He said that most of them had been neutralised by air defence forces well before reaching the city. Fifty UAVs were destroyed as they approached Moscow.

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