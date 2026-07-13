Russians killed two women in Kherson region, 18 more people were wounded over past day

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have heavily shelled populated areas in the Kherson region with artillery and attacked them with drones. One woman was killed during the morning shelling of Novovorontsovka, and news broke today of the death of another woman who sustained fatal injuries during the attack on Kherson on July 11.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

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The occupiers targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods. Three high-rise buildings, three private homes, gas stations, public buses, and private cars were damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, 18 people were injured over the past 24 hours. Five residents were evacuated from the region’s de-occupied communities.

On the morning of July 13, Russian troops shelled Novovorontsovka with artillery. A 68-year-old local woman was killed in the attack.

In addition, it was reported that a 77-year-old resident of Kherson died after sustaining fatal injuries during Russian shelling in the city’s Korabelnyi district on July 11.

Read more: Eight people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region