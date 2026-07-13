Ukraine does not accept occupation: ’It is impossible to defeat people who yearn for independence,’ - Aliyev

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, stated that despite pressure on Ukraine from certain quarters, which had proposed a ceasefire that would effectively entrench the occupation, neither the Ukrainian people nor the Ukrainian leadership had agreed to this. He also reaffirmed his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he made these remarks during a press briefing at the 4th Global Media Forum in Shushi.

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Ukraine must never agree to occupation

"It is impossible to defeat a people who are striving for independence and the preservation of their identity. It is impossible to subjugate them; it is impossible to impose one’s will upon them. This realisation must dawn on those who, even today, advocate the continuation of hostilities," Aliyev remarked.

He noted that his position on the Russian-Ukrainian war had not changed: "Last year I said that Ukraine must never agree to occupation. Today I will repeat this once again. Ukraine does not accept occupation. Although there have been difficult moments this year, we have seen and heard about pressure from certain quarters proposing a ceasefire that would effectively entrench the occupation. But neither the Ukrainian people nor Ukraine’s leadership have gone along with this."

According to him, the experience of Azerbaijan, which has endured the occupation of part of its territory, confirms the validity of this position.

The war must be brought to an end immediately

Aliyev also stressed that the war must be brought to an end immediately.

"I think it is high time we realised that this war must be stopped. And stopped immediately. That is Azerbaijan’s position, and it is also my personal view," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Aliyev: they discussed security and stability

Support for Ukraine will continue

Furthermore, Aliyev gave assurances that Azerbaijan consistently supports Ukraine on the issue of its territorial integrity.

"We have always supported, do support and will continue to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity, its sovereignty and the inviolability of its internationally recognised borders. The borders of no state may be altered by force or without the consent of that state’s people. Our position on this is consistent and firm," the President said.

He added that Azerbaijan would continue to assist Ukraine.

"We are always ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way we can. We do this not for the sake of publicising it. It comes from the heart – from the state, from ordinary people and from commercial companies alike. It is simply a desire to help those who find themselves in distress, whose territorial integrity has been violated," Aliyev assured.