Poland has recently supplied Ukraine with between three and nine missiles for Patriot air defence systems. Officials in Warsaw stress that this represents only a small fraction of the country’s existing stockpile.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Poland’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Cezary Tomczyk, during a broadcast on RMF FM.

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Tomczyk did not specify the exact number of missiles transferred to Ukraine, noting only that the figure was "between 3 and 9".

According to him, Poland has reached an agreement with the United States whereby, should a threat arise, it will receive a significantly larger number of missiles for its own use.

The Deputy Minister also emphasised that Germany had not taken part in this operation. According to him, the transfer of missiles to Ukraine was coordinated by the NATO Secretary-General and the US European Command.

Tomczyk emphasised that the number of missiles transferred to Ukraine is insignificant compared with Poland’s stockpiles.

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