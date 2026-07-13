Fiercest fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk sector. In total, there have been 70 clashes along front line, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 70 times.

This is mentioned in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s report on the situation at the front as of 16:00 on 3 July, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Sopych, Vilna Sloboda, Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Khliborob and Yastrubshchyna were hit; in the Chernihiv region – Polyushkyne and Senkivka. Kucherivka, Stari Vyrky and Tovstodubove were hit by air strikes.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the occupiers launched a single assault on our defenders’ positions and carried out 20 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders have attempted five times to break through the defences in the areas around the towns of Vovchansk and Fyholivka, and towards Zarubinka and Hoptivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

Read more: There have been 69 clashes on front line since start of day, with fiercest fighting taking place in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the towns of Cherneshyna and Lyman, and in the Novoselivka area. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pyskunivka, and in the areas around Riznykivka and Zakytne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out one attack in the vicinity of Nikiforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled eight attacks in the areas around the towns of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 21 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Toretsk, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy has attempted three times to advance towards Kalynivka and in the Zlagoda area. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled eight enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Charivne and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched three assaults on our defenders’ positions in the Stepove and Plavni areas.

No enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.