Zelenskyy awarded French President Macron Order of Liberty

During his visit to Paris on 13 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded French leader Emmanuel Macron a Ukrainian state honour — the Order of Freedom — for his support of Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the meeting

According to Zelenskyy, they coordinated their positions and discussed priorities ahead of the meetings of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition and the Coalition of the Willing, as well as bilateral cooperation.

"Relations between our countries have truly reached a strategic level, and this is largely thanks to President Macron’s personal efforts. Today, I thanked Emmanuel for his help and support over the years and awarded the Order of Freedom to the President, a true friend of Ukraine," said Zelenskyy.

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Other topics discussed at the meeting

According to the head of state, Ukraine and France discussed in detail the situation on the front line and Ukraine’s needs in order to protect its people from Russian attacks.

"It is important to strengthen Ukraine, bolster our air defence and accelerate the development of our European anti-ballistic missile system. France has precisely the capabilities and advanced technologies needed to help. We will work on this together with our allies. Thank you, France, thank you, Emmanuel!" — added Zelenskyy.