ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11640 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
2 855 16

Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war are approximately 1,421,810 personnel (+1,120 in last 24 hours), 12,131 tanks, 45,911 artillery systems, and 24,932 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The General Staff has updated the Russian Federation’s losses: 1,120 occupiers and 46 artillery systems lost in the past 24 hours

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,421,810 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 14, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,421,810 (+1,120) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,131 (+6) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,932 (+1) units
  • artillery systems – 45,911 (+46) units
  • multiple launch rocket systems – 1,931 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,491 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 437 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,905 (+11) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 407,201 (+1,508) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,899 (+3) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 119,862 (+330) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,416 (+4) units

Watch more: Failed attempt to breach border leaves 32 occupiers eliminated and 5 captured. VIDEO

Росія втратила понад 1,42 млн військових від початку війни, - Генштаб ЗСУ

Author: 

Russian Army (12171) Armed Forces HQ (5363) liquidation (3112) elimination (7601)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 